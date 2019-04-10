More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Forecast: 2-3 inches of snow tonight, breezy with below-freezing temps
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
United fans assemble massive banner ahead of home opener
Minnesota United soccer fans crafted the 'tifo' out of 20,000 square feet of cloth.
Politics
Barr: 'I think spying did occur' on Trump campaign
Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday that he was reviewing the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, saying he believed the president's campaign had been spied on and wanted to make sure proper procedures were followed.
Video
Forecast: Messy spring storm moves into Twin Cities
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast