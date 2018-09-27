More from Star Tribune
Municipal judge pleads not guilty in stalking case
A Fox Crossing municipal judge has pleaded not guilty to charges that he harassed his court clerk.
National
Angry Kavanaugh denies Ford accusation, calls process 'disgrace'
In a defiant and emotional bid to rescue his Supreme Court nomination, Brett Kavanaugh on Thursday denied allegations that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when both were high school students and angrily told Congress that Democrats were engaged in "a calculated and orchestrated political hit."
National
Republicans favor new federal regulation on sports gambling
House Republicans strongly favor new federal regulations on sports gambling after the Supreme Court allowed states to open sports books.At a hearing of a House…
National
Researchers: 11-year-old flaw in vote scanner still unfixed
Security researchers say an uncorrected flaw in a vote-counting machine used in 23 U.S states leaves it vulnerable to hacking 11 years after the manufacturer…
National
The Latest: GPS Fusion co-founder won't talk to House panel
The Latest on a House committee's investigation of the Justice Department (all times local):
