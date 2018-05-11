More from Star Tribune
"It haunts me": Local artist Maria Isa says of Puerto Rico after trip
Local artist Maria Isa returned to her family's home land, Puerto Rico, and was frustrated by what she saw but hopeful the U.S. will help recovery.
Afternoon forecast: Cloudy and cool; high 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Meet the young SPCO violinist who tops iTunes charts
The 27-year-old violinist has racked up accomplishments since joining the St. Paul Chamber Orchestra including releasing his own album, topping iTunes charts and receiving the prestigious Avery Fisher Career Grant.
Family of seven found shot dead in Australia
A family of seven including four children was found dead with gunshot wounds Friday at a rural property in southwest Australia in what could be the country's worst mass shooting in 22 years, police and media said.
Morning forecast: Raw and rainy
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
