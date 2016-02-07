3-year-old Wyatt Hauser began medical cannabis treatments almost six months ago for his uncontrolled epilepsy. He has seen a dramatic reduction in daily seizures, giving him an opportunity to make-up some cognitive development.

3-year-old Wyatt Hauser began medical cannabis treatments almost six months ago for his uncontrolled epilepsy. He has seen a dramatic reduction in daily seizures, giving him an opportunity to make-up some cognitive development.