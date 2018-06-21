More from Star Tribune
No injuries after humans 'pawed' by bears inside Alaska park
Alaska park officials say two incidents happened recently where bears actually reached out and touched humans, something that hasn't happened for two decades.
Celebrities
Harvey Weinstein's insurers balk at paying his legal bills
Harvey Weinstein is locked in a messy battle with insurance companies over his steadily mounting legal bills.
National
Senate looms as big test for changes to US fishing laws
Fishermen and environmentalists are at odds over a suite of changes to American fishing laws that was approved by the House of Representatives, and the proposal faces a new hurdle in the Senate.
Variety
'Wait times have normalized' at Twin Cities airport after TSA equipment repaired
Up until late morning, airport officials were urging travelers to arrive at least 2½ hours before flight departure.
Variety
Lawyer: Claim that Sean Spicer used racial slur is false
A lawyer for Sean Spicer says an accusation that the former White House press secretary used a racial slur to describe a black student while in high school is false.
