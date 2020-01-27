More from Star Tribune
Northeast governors slow to embrace regional climate pact
Supporters of a regional pact that would tackle transportation emissions are struggling to win over several New England governors concerned that the climate change initiative will increase gas prices.
National
Bill would set primaries in special Georgia U.S. Senate vote
Newly appointed U.S. Sen Kelly Loeffler could face an unexpected GOP primary later this year in her quest to hold onto her seat under a bill passed Monday by a Georgia legislative committee against the wishes of the state's Republican governor.
National
With Virginia's final ratification, ERA fight advances
Virginia officially became the critical 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment on Monday, clearing the way for likely court fights over whether the measure can be added to the U.S. Constitution.
National
At Sundance, Clinton warns of voter suppression in election
Since losing the 2016 election to Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton has released a memoir about that defeat, launched a political action committee and penned another book about "gutsy women" with her daughter, Chelsea. But Clinton's most prominent return to the public eye has come at the Sundance Film Festival, where the former Secretary of State unveiled a candid four-hour documentary series, "Hillary."
National
Republicans defend Trump as pressure for witnesses grows
Senators faced mounting pressure Monday to summon John Bolton to testify at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial even as Trump's lawyers brushed past extraordinary new allegations from Trump's former national security adviser and focused instead on disputed facts and historical arguments for acquittal.