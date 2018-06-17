More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Books
Missing chapters of Malcolm X's autobiography found
For decades, a burning question loomed over one of the most important books of the 20th century, "The Autobiography of Malcolm X": What happened to the reputedly missing chapters that contained some of his most explosive thoughts?
National
Georgia governor's race: GOP attacks, Dems bob and weave
With the Georgia governor's race now set, Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams returned to the campaign trail Thursday, where their approaches proved just as different as their starkly contrasting policies.
National
Roseanne Barr on racist tweet: 'I wish I worded it better'
In Roseanne Barr's first TV interview since her ABC sitcom was canceled for a racist tweet, the comedian apologized for her "ill-worded" post and insisted she is not a bigot.
TV & Media
The Latest: Facebook market value plunges $119 billion
The Latest on the aftermath of Facebook's release of user growth and expectations for the company ahead (all times local):
National
AP FACT CHECK: Trump skews claims on economy, GDP growth
President Donald Trump is prematurely claiming he proved naysayers wrong in boosting U.S. economic growth.
