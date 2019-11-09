More from Star Tribune
Wild
Shea Weber scores twice, Canadiens beat Kings 3-2
Shea Weber led by example for the Montreal Canadiens
Wild
Nilsson makes 38 saves, Senators beat Hurricanes 4-1
The Ottawa Senators are enjoying their success, even while in the midst of a rebuild.
Vikings
Returning to his roots: Dallas will always have a soft spot for hard-nosed Zimmer
Luminaries from Cowboys Super Bowl teams of the 1990s still revere Mike Zimmer's work as a coordinator. Owner Jerry Jones admits now missing on hiring Zimmer as head coach "was a miss on my part."
Wild
Now that he's scored, Wild winger Donato knows 'the floodgates will open'
It wasn't until Thursday that Ryan Donato finally scored, his first of the season
Wild
Sean Couturier lifts Flyers past Maple Leafs in shootout
Sean Couturier scored the shootout winner to give the Philadelphia Flyers a 3-2 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.