Outdoors
Trophy Tales: Northerns rule the end of summer
This season's final batch of reader-submitted fish catches includes some real whoppers.
Local
Black bear kills woman on remote Rainy Lake island in Ontario
Minnesota bear experts say that black bear attacks are rare -- and fatal attacks even more so.
Vikings
Rams agree with QB Jared Goff on 4-year contract extension
Jared Goff agreed to a four-year contract extension with the Rams on Tuesday night, keeping the franchise quarterback with Los Angeles through the 2024 season.
Duluth
Appeals court tosses discrimination lawsuit from three former UMD coaches
A state appeals court shot down a discrimination lawsuit from three former coaches at the University of Minnesota Duluth, though it does not affect the $4.2 million a federal court previously awarded to former women's hockey coach Shannon Miller.
Vikings
Vikings assistant Dennison applies mathematical precision to offensive line play
Rick Dennison, a teacher at heart, schools his brawny pupils in blocking.