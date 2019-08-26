More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Order restored: US beats Canada in pre-World Cup basketball
The United States rebounded from a rare loss two days earlier to outclass Canada 84-68 in a pre-World Cup exhibition basketball game Monday.
Gophers
Fleck is ready to start Gophers' season Thursday
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck addressed the media in his season opener news conference Sunday at Athletes Village.
Lynx
Lynx crush Las Vegas, on verge of clinching spot in playoffs
All five starters finished in double figures as the Lynx shot 59 percent from the field and tightened up their defense in the second half against one of the WNBA's top teams.
Vikings
Falcons bring in Blair Walsh to compete for kicking job
With just a few days left in the preseason, the Atlanta Falcons have brought in former Pro Bowler Blair Walsh to compete for their kicking job.
MN United
Striker Rodriguez questionable for Tuesday's Open Cup final
United coach Adrian Heath said Rodriguez is "probably" the only player who will be a game-day decision Tuesday night in Atlanta.