Gophers
California pulls off stunner, beats No. 14 Washington 20-19
Greg Thomas kicked a 17-yard field goal with 8 seconds left, and California beat No. 14 Washington 20-19 early Sunday in a game delayed more than 2 ½ hours due to severe weather.
Gophers
Gophers' Coughlin ready to roll after question about availability
Defensive end Carter Coughlin on Saturday participated in all the warmups. But fellow senior Tai'yon Devers took the first rep at the rush end position with the first team before Coughlin cycled into the unit.
Gophers
Drama after dark: Late catch, overtime INT seals Gophers victory over Fresno State
A nimble fourth-down catch by Chris Autman-Bell gave the Gophers life on the road to set up overtime, and a game-sealing interception by Antoine Winfield Jr. pushed Minnesota to 2-0 on the season.
Sports
Eyeing 19th Slam title, Nadal plays Medvedev at US Open
Rafael Nadal can win his 19th Grand Slam championship to move within one of Roger Federer's record for men by winning the U.S. Open final against Daniil Medvedev.
Twins
LEADING OFF: Braves streaking, Harper hurting, Arizona rolls
A look at what's happening around the majors today:HOME OF THE BRAVESJosh Donaldson and the Atlanta Braves have won nine in a row, their best…