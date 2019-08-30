More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Names released of 2 killed in car that crashed at I-35 exit in Owatonna while fleeing police
More from Star Tribune
South Metro Names released of 2 killed in car that crashed at I-35 exit in Owatonna while fleeing police
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Packers defeat Chiefs 27-20 in preseason finale
One play stood out during the Packers' 27-20 win over the Chiefs on Thursday night in the teams' preseason finale. It happened on a dead ball in the fourth quarter.
Twins
Newman homers twice, Pirates beat Rockies 11-8
Kevin Newman was quick to get the Pittsburgh Pirates' offense rolling.
Gophers
Gophers pounce late, avoid season-opening upset vs. South Dakota State
The Jackrabbits had two touchdowns called back, and the Gophers needed a fourth-quarter fumble recovery and fancy two-point conversion to send the announced 49,112 fans watching home satisfied.
Gophers
Scoggins: On a night of few good impressions, Gophers' Bateman stood out
One game into the Gophers football season we know this: Rashod Bateman is a special talent. And the rest of the offense has a lot of work to do.
Sports
Gophers avoid upset with 28-21 win over South Dakota State
Mohamed Ibrahim plunged up the middle for a 1-yard touchdown run with 5:39 remaining and the Minnesota Gophers avoided an upset with a 28-21 win at home against FCS South Dakota State on Thursday night.