More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
No. 19 Iowa rallies to beat Iowa State, 18-17
Nate Stanley threw for 201 yards and ran for a score, and No. 19 Iowa made a big fourth-down stop late in the game, allowing the Hawkeyes to beat Iowa State 18-17 on Saturday night for their fifth straight win over the Cyclones.
Gophers
Burrow clinical, No. 4 LSU downs Northwestern State, 65-14
LSU coach Ed Orgeron had to play starting quarterback Joe Burrow longer than planned after a more competitive first half than expected against Northwestern State.
Gophers
No. 9 Florida rallies past Kentucky 29-21 in SEC opener
Initially stunned by seeing Feleipe Franks lying in pain on the turf, Florida players soon swarmed the cart carrying him to uplift him — and then each other.
Twins
D'Arnaud's 3-run double sends streaking Rays past Angels 3-1
Travis d'Arnaud broke open a scoreless game with a three-run double in the sixth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays improved their standing in the AL wild card race with their 13th win in 16 games, 3-1 over the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday night.
Twins
Grand sweep: Sano's slam sends Twins' magic number to 9
Miguel Sano crushed a tie-breaking grand slam in Game 2 of a Saturday doubleheader, and the Twins all but terminated the Indians' three-year reign atop the AL Central with 2-0 and 9-5 victories.