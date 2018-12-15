More from Star Tribune
Sports
Vikings
Cleveland Browns beat injury-plagued Broncos 17-16
Baker Mayfield capitalized on Denver's depleted cornerback corps and dubious decisions in leading the Cleveland Browns past the Broncos 17-16 on Saturday night, keeping alive their slim hopes of ending the NFL's longest playoff drought.
Wild
Barzal lifts Islanders past Red Wings, 4-3 in shootout
Mathew Barzal had been doing everything but score lately for the Islanders. He broke through against the Detroit Red Wings to get New York a needed win.
Wolves
George scores 33 to help Thunder top Clippers 110-104
Paul George scored 33 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-104 on Saturday night.
Wolves
Pistons end Boston's 8-game run, beat Celtics 113-104
Jayson Tatum leaped toward the basket and Andre Drummond met him there, blocking the Boston forward's attempt at a one-handed dunk.
Wild
Sprong's OT goal lifts Ducks over Blue Jackets 2-1
Daniel Sprong has been an Anaheim Duck for less than two weeks. On Saturday night, he went a long way toward ingratiating himself with his new teammates.
