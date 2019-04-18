More from Star Tribune
Columbine survivors helping others affected by massacres
Alex Rozenblat can still hear the cries of a wounded boy calling for help as she hid from the gunfire that killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year.
Nation
Senior slugger: 65-year-old woman hits burglar with bat
When a Florida woman heard a noise and saw a man trying to break into her car early Sunday, she took matters into her own hands.
Celebrities
Jason Momoa shaves signature beard to promote recycling
"Aquaman" is clean-shaven.
Nation
Strong storms rumble across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas
Severe thunderstorms rumbled across North Texas, the Texas Panhandle, Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas, producing several tornadoes and unleashing widespread hail.
Nation
More charges for man accused of claiming to be missing child
A federal grand jury indictment that was filed Thursday accuses an Ohio man who claimed to be a missing child from Illinois of lying to federal agents and of identity theft.