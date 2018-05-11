More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Jury convicts ex-Assembly leader in public corruption trial
A jury convicted former New York Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver of public corruption charges Friday, dashing the 74-year-old Democrat's second attempt to avoid years in prison after a decades-long career as one of the most powerful politicians in state government.
Variety
Rockefeller treasures break record for single-owner auction
Peggy and David Rockefeller's lavish artworks and other treasures set a new world record this week at Christie's, topping $800 million as the priciest ever single-owner collection.
Nation
Montana floodwaters near highest level in 100 years
Montana rescuers pulled a man from raging floodwaters and authorities warned of dangerous debris being swept downstream as water levels continued rising Friday in rivers and streams across the western half of the state.
National
Oprah keeps it unpresidential in address to California grads
Oprah Winfrey paused before talking politics Friday as she stood in front of a crowd of graduates at the University of Southern California.
Nation
Air Force looking for can of explosives lost in North Dakota
Authorities in northwestern North Dakota are searching for explosives that belong to the U.S. Air Force.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.