Twins
Saturday's Twins-Royals game moved to 1:15 p.m
The second game of a three-game series had been set for 6:15 p.m., but a storm would likely have forced postponement.
Motorsports
Stenhouse firing makes for frenzied NASCAR free agency
A critical playoff race that will end the championship chances for four NASCAR drivers has been overshadowed by a free-agent market that took a wild turn this week when Roush Fenway Racing abruptly dumped Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
Twins
Max Scherzer will start NL wild-card game for Nationals
The Nationals don't know which team they'll face in the NL wild-card game or where it will be played, but they do know this: Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer will be their starting pitcher.
Vikings
Column: Guys in stripes getting plenty of NFL face time
In the early weeks of the NFL season, the biggest stars are the guys in the stripes.They're certainly getting the most face time.The league is…
Motorsports
Byron and Bowman make it all-Hendrick front row at Charlotte
William Byron and Alex Bowman led Hendrick Motorsports to a sweep of the front row in qualifying Friday for the first elimination race of the NASCAR playoffs.