More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
West Metro
Man found dead in Maple Grove park was shot
The man was found in Lakeview Knolls Park on Tuesday morning.
Local
Sheriff: Gunman traded texts with woman he later killed
A Wisconsin man who carried out two weekend attacks that killed four people, including three of his family members, traded text messages with the woman he killed who wasn't related to him and who apparently didn't know him, authorities said Tuesday.
Minneapolis
Frey faces off against Mpls. council on call for more police
The mayor wants to support his chief, but the City Council already frowned on the request for 400 additional officers.
Local
Murder suspect surrenders after chase, manhunt in north metro
An intense manhunt unfolded in a neighborhood on the Columbia Heights-Fridley border where officers went yard to yard in search of a murder suspect.
National
Wisconsin redistricting rumors roil conservatives, Democrats
A leading conservative attorney said Tuesday that he has never heard anyone in the Wisconsin Legislature say there were plans to circumvent Democratic Gov. Tony Evers by pushing through redistricting without his approval, even as Republican leaders refused to rule out such an approach.