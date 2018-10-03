More from Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
15 homes in Woodbury evacuated after tree takes down gas line
Power outages and weather alerts were reported throughout the metro area due to the storms that rolled in.
Local
Minnesota Court of Appeals seat is among this year's few contested judicial races
Lucinda Jesson, one-time human services commissioner, defends her seat against St. Paul attorney Anthony L. Brown.
Minneapolis
Citing conflict, Minneapolis police won't look into claim against Keith Ellison
A statement said the department would seek to refer the case elsewhere.
Minneapolis
Arrest warrant issued for suspect in south Minneapolis slaying
As of Wednesday afternoon, the 28-year-old suspect had not yet been arrested, jail records show.
Local
OSHA: Explosion, fire at Superior refinery could have been prevented
OSHA fines plant for 13 safety violations after April explosion and fires that led to a citywide evacuation.
