National
Trump warns: Iran will pay if it restarts nuclear program
Weighing U.S. withdrawal from the Iran nuclear accord, President Donald Trump declared on Tuesday that if the Iranians "restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they've ever had before."
Politics
DFLer Maye Quade stages House floor sit-in, wants stronger gun laws
She was joined in her demonstration Tuesday by other DFLers and one Republican lawmaker.
National
Senate votes to confirm Trump nominee for US appeals court
The Senate has voted 50-47 to confirm one of President Donald Trump's nominees to serve on the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans.
National
Foxconn says DNR has approved air permits
Foxconn Technology Group officials say the state Department of Natural Resources has approved air permits for a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Pleasant Prairie.
National
EPA chief signs proposal limiting science used in decisions
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has signed a proposed rule that would restrict the types of scientific studies regulators can use to determine the impact of pesticide and pollution exposure on human health.
