More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
The Latest: Sen. Doug Jones calls abortion ban 'shameful'
The Latest on developments related to Alabama's strictest-in-the-nation abortion ban (all times local):
National
The Latest: Trump: My plan will favor 'brilliant' immigrants
The Latest on President Donald Trump's immigration plan (all times local):
Variety
Schools turn to apps, other tech to guard against shootings
Schools trying to protect kids from mass shootings are turning to gunshot detection systems, cellphone apps and artificial intelligence — a high-tech approach designed to reduce the number of victims.
National
Criticized Maryland chancellor won't seek contract extension
The chancellor of Maryland's university system said Thursday he will step down next year, after state lawmakers cut funding from the system's budget by an amount equal to his annual salary to express displeasure in the system's handling of a University of Maryland football player's death and how the chancellor dealt with a separate ethics query.
Business
Tyson sues federal agency for $2.4M over hog inspections
Arkansas-based meat processor Tyson Foods is suing a federal agency for $2.4 million, saying it had to destroy 8,000 carcasses because a federal meat inspector lied about checking hogs at a plant in Iowa.