East Metro
North St. Paul firefighter makes lifesaving grab of infant
Video shot of Sunday's fire captured the baby's rescue from the fire, which damaged an apartment complex but resulted in no fatalities.
Local
Get your Turkish golden retrievers here - these pups now call U.S. home
Nine golden retrievers who completed a trek of more than 5,000 miles from Turkey to Minnesota will have new homes in America thanks to RAGOM (Retrieve a Golden of the Midwest).
Local
Teamsters oppose Metro Mobility contract
Teamsters say 100 drivers will lose their jobs, but the new company says some may be rehired.
Local
Experts: Minnesota woman likely to face Florida charge first
A Minnesota woman who led authorities on a weekslong manhunt after she allegedly killed her husband, then went to Florida and befriended — then killed — a woman who resembled her, is now facing charges in two states.
Local
Paynesville grandson charged with first-degree murder in killing of grandparents
Gregory A. Scheel had a long criminal history before being charged with murder.
