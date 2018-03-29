More from Star Tribune
Wild
Canucks slip past Oilers for 3rd straight win
Defenseman Derrick Pouliot snapped a 1-1 tie with his third goal of the season early in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Edmonton Oilers 2-1 Thursday night for their third consecutive win.
Gophers
AP Interview: Virginia's Bennett moving on from UMBC stunner
Virginia coach Tony Bennett had hoped to be here this weekend with a No. 1 seed preparing to play his team's first Final Four in 34 years.
Gophers
Why NCAA sexual assault policy stops short of punishment
In October of 2016, not long after a sexual assault scandal at Baylor swept out the football coach, athletic director and president of the university, the NCAA convened a commission to combat campus sexual violence.
Wolves
The NBA is about to set another 3-point record
Another year. Another record. The NBA's 3-point craze is not slowing down.
Golf
Only change for Garcia is status as Masters champion
Sergio Garcia is the Masters champion, and he says nothing has changed.That's not entirely true.He returns to Augusta National as a husband, having married Angela…
