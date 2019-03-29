More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Friends, former AAU teammates meet for Final Four spot
Star guards for Purdue and Virginia played against each other in high school
Golf
Kevin Sutherland, Marco Dawson share PGA Tour Champions lead
Kevin Sutherland and Marco Dawson each shot 7-under 65 on Friday at Fallen Oak to share the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions' Rapiscan Systems Classic.
Twins
Brewers reliever Knebel having elbow surgery, out this year
Brewers reliever Corey Knebel says he will have Tommy John surgery and miss the season, a major setback for the NL Central champions.
Sports
Racing resumes at Santa Anita after 3 ½-week shutdown
Racing returned to Santa Anita on Friday for the first time since the track was closed nearly a month ago following the deaths of 22 horses.
Golf
The Latest: Kisner beats Poulter in playoff at Match Play
The Latest on the Dell Technologies Match Play (all times local):