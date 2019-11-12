More from Star Tribune
St. Paul
$53M in city financing part of final Ford site development deal
The project will feature the state's largest urban solar array and hundreds of units of affordable housing, and could be worth $1 billion when fully developed, officials said.
St. Paul
Packed St. Paul forum questions why deadly violence persists
Mayor Melvin Carter told the overflow crowd that a new strategy is needed.
East Metro
Community center that was mainstay in historic Rondo neighborhood will close
Union Gospel Mission, its owner, to shift resources to serving homeless, addicted.
Local
Final development deal reached on Ford site in St. Paul
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter announced Tuesday that the city had reached a final development deal with Ryan Cos. for the remaking of the former Ford assembly plant site.
Duluth
Duluth likely to launch bike-share program
Tourism tax dollars could help fund docking stations along Duluth's lakefront.