More From Sports
Wild
Predators, Golden Knights reflect change of NHL West's guard
The Predators have the Presidents' Trophy, and the NHL-expansion Golden Knights carry the buzz entering the Western Conference playoffs, which have the potential of resembling…
Gophers
Richard Pitino to hire Rob Jeter, former UW-Milwaukee head coach, as Gophers assistant
One-time Horizon coach of the year will replace Kimani Young on Richard Pitino's staff.
Wild
Ennis vs. Greenway lineup decision won't be made until Wednesday
Jared Spurgeon also returned to practice but hasn't been cleared to play yet.
Wolves
Celtics still eyeing long playoff run after rash of injuries
Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward exchanged the kind of toothy giggles normally only found between kids on a playground when they were introduced as the new faces of the Celtics.
Vikings
Packers' Trevor Davis accused of making false bomb threat
Police say Green Bay Packers wide receiver Trevor Davis was arrested after falsely claiming to have explosives while checking in for a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.
