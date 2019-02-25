More from Star Tribune
Wolves
Car crash outcome was fortunate for Wolves' Towns
According to Towns, the car in front of them slowed down for another accident further down the road, forcing them to a rather abrupt stop. Then Towns' SUV was hit from behind, he said,.
Wild
Wild trades Granlund, gives Staal new contract
The Wild traded Mikael Granlund to Nashville for Kevin Fiala, and gave Eric Staal a two-year extension.
Wild
Maple Leafs' 4-goal 2nd period sinks Sabres 5-3
John Tavares, Auston Matthews and Frederik Gauthier scored three quick goals in the second period and the Toronto Maple Leafs held off the Buffalo Sabres for a 5-3 win on Monday night.
Wild
Bastian and Gabriel score, last-place Devils sweep Canadiens
Nathan Bastian scored his first NHL goal, Kurtis Gabriel got his second and the last-place New Jersey Devils continued to be a thorn in Montreal's playoff hopes, beating the Canadiens 2-1 on Monday night.
Wolves
Suns snap 17-game slide, top reeling Heat 124-121
Devin Booker scored 20 points to lead seven Phoenix players in double figures, and the Suns snapped a club-record 17-game losing streak by beating the reeling Miami Heat 124-121 on Monday night.