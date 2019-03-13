More from Star Tribune
Column: A twist in the usual college sports scandal
The latest federal probe into the seamy underbelly of college athletics uncovered just the opposite of what we usually expect: Instead of paying recruits to…
Feds charge dozens in widespread US college admissions scam
A fast-moving college admissions scandal moved from bombshell indictments to guilty pleas in a matter of hours, yet the full fallout from the federal case against the rich and famous could take months or more to unfold.
Judge won't let unvaccinated children back in school
A federal judge, citing an "unprecedented measles outbreak" in suburban Rockland County, New York, has denied a request to let 44 unvaccinated children return to school.
The Latest: Storm has Noem closing offices in 39 counties
The Latest on a winter storm causing blizzard conditions, potential flooding in Upper Midwest (all times local):
Trump sees advantage in debate over Israel, anti-Semitism
President Donald Trump can't get enough of Rep. Ilhan Omar.