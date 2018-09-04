More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
New Mormon narrative history book includes polygamous roots
Mormon church founder Joseph Smith insisted on introducing polygamy in the early 1800s despite knowing the societal risks and getting pushback from other leaders and his first wife, recounts a new church history book unveiled Tuesday.
Celebrities
Tyler Perry offers Geoffrey Owens a TV gig after job-shaming incident
"The Haves and Have Nots" is in its sixth season on OWN.
National
5 residents of New Mexico compound face firearms charges
Five former residents of a ramshackle New Mexico desert compound where a 3-year-old boy's body was found last month made their initial appearance in federal court Tuesday on firearms-related charges amid accusations by prosecutors that a group member had been training children and others in military tactics.
TV & Media
Dad of premature twins glad family is alive after bus crash
A man traveling to California with his pregnant longtime girlfriend said it seemed like the world was ending after a semitruck smashed into their commercial passenger bus on a New Mexico highway.
Celebrities
'Cosby' actor thankful for support about grocery store job
An actor who was a regular on "The Cosby Show" said he's thankful for the support he has received since photos of him working at a grocery store showed up on news sites.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.