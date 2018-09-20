More from Star Tribune
Flood warning issued for Twin Cities metro; tornado watch in southern Minn. shrinks
Heavy rain was falling this afternoon, slowing traffic to a crawl in many areas and causing some minor street flooding.
State regulators approve Freeborn County wind farm
State utility regulators have approved a wind farm in southern Minnesota that was opposed by neighbors.
Ramsey County attorney to reopen review of fatal police shooting; Minn. BCA overlooked evidence
An agent assigned to examine Darren Jahnke's cellphone information reviewed "multiple sets of data" found on the phone, but did not listen to audio recordings of his interactions with deputies.
Sheriff says Wetterling case 'went off the rails' at the start
A task force assembled to find missing 11-year-old Jacob Wetterling in 1989 wasted time chasing far-flung leads and listening to psychics rather than tracking compelling evidence close to home, Stearns County Sheriff Don Gudmundson said.
Mpls. backs lot next to schools for homeless camp relocation
American Indian nonprofit leaders and several City Council members favored the former Roof Depot parking lot, not the vacant lot favored by city staffers.
