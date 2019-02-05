More from Star Tribune
World
The Latest: Taliban attack on Afghan army base kills 26
The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):
World
Egypt debates motion to extend presidential term limits
Egypt's parliament debated a motion on Tuesday to amend the constitution in a way that could allow President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to stay in office well beyond the end of his current term in 2022.
World
With retirement near, Vonn crashes in super-G at worlds
Lindsey Vonn crashed in the super-G at the world championships Tuesday, straddling a gate mid-air and ending up in the safety nets.
World
Belgian climate minister denounces protest marches as plot
The fate of a Belgian environment minister is in the balance after she said that massive climate demonstrations in Belgium over the past weeks were a plot against her and that she had state security confirmation.
World
Russian activists raise alarm about captured whales
Activists are expressing alarm about more than 100 whales that are being kept in small, crowded pools in what environmentalists are calling a "whale prison," off the coast of the Russian Far East.
