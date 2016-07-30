Laura Johnson of Core Harmony Massage performs fascia stretch therapy, a method that uses the body's tissues to realign muscles and bones into their natural positions. Referred to by some as "yogaon atable," Johnson doesthe dirty workstretching different sections of the body while the recipient lays on a massage table.

