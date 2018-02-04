StubHub held its annual Field House Live tailgating event at Target Field in Minneapolis on Sunday. Fans could meet some legendary NFL players, check out the Twins locker room and dugout, get their face painted, or play catch with an NFL quarterback. Jimmy Fallon was also on hand to shoot some skits for his show.

