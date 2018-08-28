More from Star Tribune
US court says Housing Act covers harassed LGBT tenant
A federal appeals court found that the U.S. Fair Housing Act places obligations on landlords to protect LGBT tenants from harassment by other tenants.
National
The Latest: Shooting victim's father testifies at sentencing
The Latest on a white former police officer charged in the shooting death of a black teenager in Texas (all times local):
Movies
Fall Film Preview: A prestige movie wave from Netflix
The frustratingly long wait for Tamara Jenkins' follow-up to her 2007 Oscar-nominated film, "The Savages," seemed to finally be coming to end. She had spent two years on the script to "Private Life," and secured Kathryn Hahn and Paul Giamatti to star as a middle-aged New York couple navigating the medical and emotional gauntlet of assisted reproduction. But just when the production was ready to go, the company that had developed it, Amazon Studios, stepped back, leaving Jenkins in the lurch.
National
Trump accuses Google of biased searches, warns 'be careful'
President Donald Trump on Tuesday accused Google and other U.S. tech companies of rigging search results about him "so that almost all stories & news is BAD." He offered no evidence of bias, but a top adviser said the White House is "taking a look" at whether Google should face federal regulation.
Variety
Ex-Texas cop guilty of murder for killing unarmed black teen
A white ex-police officer was convicted of murder Tuesday for fatally shooting a black, unarmed 15-year-old boy while firing into a car packed with teenagers in suburban Dallas, marking a rare guilty verdict in a police shooting case.
