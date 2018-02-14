Angel Food Bakery in downtown Minneapolis bakes from 11 p.m. the night before Valentine's Day into the morning to make sure its patrons get their fill of pink or red goodies. Valentine's Day is their second busiest day of the year-next to National Donut Day.

