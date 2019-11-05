More from Star Tribune
Drug cartel gunmen kill 9 US citizens in an ambush in Mexico
Drug cartel gunmen ambushed three SUVs along a dirt road, slaughtering six children and three women — all U.S. citizens living in northern Mexico — in a grisly attack that left one vehicle a burned-out, bullet-riddled hulk, authorities said Tuesday.
World
China resume pork imports from Canada amid dispute
China will resume imports of pork and beef from Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday, following a major rift between Ottawa and Beijing and amid a serious pork shortage in China as it combats African swine fever.
National
Trump OKs wider Syria oil mission, raising legal questions
President Donald Trump has approved an expanded military mission to secure an expanse of oil fields across eastern Syria, raising a number of difficult legal questions about whether U.S. troops can launch strikes against Syrian, Russian or other forces if they threaten the oil, U.S. officials said.
World
IOC's large role in anti-doping creates conflict of interest
The idea made sense. Given the rampant amount of drug abuse in Olympic sports, the sports world needed a global watchdog.
World
3 protesters killed in clashes as Iraq tries to reopen port
At least three anti-government protesters have been killed in clashes with security forces in southern Iraq, officials said Tuesday, as authorities tried to reopen the country's main port, which had been blocked by demonstrators for three days.