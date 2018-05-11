More from Star Tribune
Guatemala asks Swedish, Venezuelan ambassadors to leave
Sweden looked to Guatemala for an explanation on Friday after the Central American country asked both the European nation and Venezuela to remove their ambassadors and accused them of interfering in its internal affairs.
World
Royal retreat of Windsor ready to party for Harry, Meghan
Few towns are as quintessentially English as Windsor, the bucolic riverside locale where Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle will get married on May 19.
World
Italian leader: populist government wouldn't threaten Europe
An Italian political leader has dismissed worries that a populist government he is trying to form would pose a threat to Europe.
World
Israel calls on Syria's Assad to 'get rid' of Iranian forces
Israel's defense minister Friday called on President Bashar Assad to "get rid" of Iranian forces in Syria, warning their continued presence would only cause trouble.
World
Islamic militant, officer killed after Indonesia prison riot
Police say a suspected Islamic militant fatally stabbed a police officer at a police detention center near Indonesia's capital before being fatally shot by other officers.
