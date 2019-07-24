More from Star Tribune
Twins
Calhoun sends Angels to 3-2 win, 1st series sweep of Dodgers
Kole Calhoun believes the death of Tyler Skaggs presented the Los Angeles Angels with a stark public challenge to go along with their private grief.
Vikings
New year, new blueprint: Cousins seeks to build with Stefanski
Clicking with offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski raises the comfort level of second-year quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Vikings.
Twins
Hartman: Twins boss Falvey will 'continue to search' for roster upgrades
Derek Falvey says the trade market is slow now, but that will heat up as the deadline nears.
Vikings
Boyd could next man up on Vikings' depth chart after Hill's suspensions
With Holton Hill now suspended for the season's first eight games, the Vikings need another cornerback to step up and provide depth on the 53-man roster.
Twins
Twins, Yankees produce series filled with offensive carnage
A look back at some of the gaudy numbers from the three-game series.