Minneapolis
Former North High athletic director Leo Lewis was fired, supporters say
Lewis, a former Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, was among three top sports administrators to leave Minneapolis schools without explanation.
Twins
White Sox OF Avisail Garcia back on DL with hamstring strain
The Chicago White Sox placed outfielder Avisail Garcia on the 10-day disabled list on Tuesday with a Grade 1 right hamstring strain.
Golf
Date set: 3M Open scheduled for July 4 weekend next summer in Blaine
The PGA announced its 2019 tour schedule Tuesday morning, and the new 3M Open will be played July 4-7 at the TPC Twin Cities course in Blaine.
MN United
WORLD CUP KICKOFF: A look at what's ahead in the World Cup
A look at what's coming up at the World Cup:
MN United
Vive la France: Les Bleus advance to World Cup final
They're young, they're brash and they're collectively worth a billion dollars. The one thing missing for this French squad is an international title.
