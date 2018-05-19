More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
GAMEVIEW: U softball beats Boise State, will play Texas about 11:15 p.m.
The Gophers get a second crack at Texas on Saturday after beating Boise State 11-3. The U lost to Texas 2-1 in its NCAA tournament opener.
Twins
Jose Abreu, Lucas Giolito led White Sox over Rangers, 5-3
With the worst record in baseball, there hasn't been much to celebrate for the Chicago White Sox this season.
Gophers
Gophers rout Boise State in softball on seven-run inning
The Gophers were no-hit by Boise State the first five innings.
Wolves
LeBron, Cavs overpower Celtics 116-86 in Game 3
Before taking the floor, LeBron James stood in the hallway with his teammates outside Cleveland's locker room and pounded his chest with both hands.
Sports
Joe Mauer's latest 10-day DL could be troubling
No major sport incorporates the shrug as seamlessly as major league baseball.Bad game? (Shrug.) "We get to play again tomorrow.'' Bad month? (Shrug.) "Long season.''Joe…
