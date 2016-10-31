Matt Ryan threw an 11-yard touchdown to Mohamed Sanu with 31 seconds remaining to lift the Falcons to a 33-32 win over the Packers. The AJC's D. Orlando Ledbetter reports from the Georgia Dome.

