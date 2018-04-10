More from Star Tribune
Free-range parenting laws letting kids roam could catch on
After Utah passed the country's first law legalizing so-called free-range parenting, groups in states from New York to Texas are pushing for similar steps to bolster the idea that supporters say is an antidote for anxiety-plagued parents and overscheduled kids.
Home & Garden
Arts academy condemns conduct of some members
The American Academy of Arts and Letters condemned the "abhorrent" conduct of members facing sexual harassment allegations, but declined to take further action.
National
AP FACT CHECK: Facebook doesn't sell data but profits off it
Mark Zuckerberg insisted once again Tuesday that Facebook doesn't sell your data, calling it a common misconception people have about Facebook. Here's a look at his remarks.
Variety
The Latest: Colorado has 2 avalanche deaths in 3 days
The Latest on two separate avalanche deaths in Colorado (all times local):
Nation
US awards $18.5 billion in recovery grants for Puerto Rico
The U.S. government announced Tuesday that it will award $18.5 billion worth of disaster recovery grants to Puerto Rico to help repair homes, businesses and its crumbling power grid as the U.S. territory struggles to recover from Hurricane Maria.
