Eyewitness video shows van fire that spread to van parked next to it
Eyewitness video shows the van on fire which spread to the van next to it with children inside.
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny with a high of 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Sano talks about his game-winning home run
The Twins blew a 3-1 lead but responded in the ninth inning to beat Atlanta.
Vikings
Zimmer looking forward to facing former Vikings on Saints
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer says he will enjoy seeing some former players when they face the Saints, but will have his players play just as hard as they would against any other opponent.
Vikings
Vikings' Elflein adapts to new position
Pat Elflein has moved from center to guard, and says rookie center Garrett Bradbury is a good addition to the offense.