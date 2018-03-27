More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Ideas for getting out and embracing a Minnesota spring in the outdoors
From fly fishing lessons to bird festivals to chipping in to clear hiking trails (while getting your backpacking fix), we've got you covered.
National
Dayton preschool request gets icy reception from GOP
Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton wants to ensure the state keeps providing preschool programs after he leaves office.
South Metro
Bloomington Fire Department gets award from PETA for saving dog from icy waters
Firefighter Robby Smith jumped into chilly water to save the struggling dog and reunite it with its owner.
National
State GOP, business lobby dump money in Supreme Court race
The Wisconsin Republican Party and the conservative state business lobby are pouring money into the Supreme Court race in its final days, trying to give Michael Screnock a boost over liberal-backed challenger Rebecca Dallet.
National
Milwaukee officials approve banning gay conversion therapy
Milwaukee officials sent the mayor a proposal to prohibit therapists and counselors from trying to change a minor's sexual orientation.
