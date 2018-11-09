More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Politics
National
Lawsuit seeks $20 million over death of Missouri jail inmate
A lawsuit says a Missouri sheriff used his knee to press on the neck of an inmate who later died, and when urged repeatedly to stop, responded: "No, I'm good."
National
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg out of hospital after fall
The Supreme Court says 85-year-old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is home after being released from the hospital. She had been admitted for treatment and observation after fracturing three ribs in a fall.
National
Medicare expands access to in-home support for seniors
In a harbinger of potentially big changes for Medicare, seniors in many states will be able to get additional services such as help with chores, safety devices and respite for caregivers next year through private Medicare Advantage insurance plans.
National
Michelle Obama reveals in memoir she had miscarriage, used IVF to conceive daughters
Michelle Obama says she felt "lost and alone" after suffering a miscarriage 20 years ago and she and Barack Obama underwent in vitro fertilization to conceive their two daughters.
National
Trump limits asylum, says migrants must "have merit'
President Donald Trump on Friday invoked extraordinary national security powers to deny asylum to migrants who enter the country illegally, tightening the border as caravans of Central Americans slowly approach the United States.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.