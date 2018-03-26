More from Star Tribune
Brazil appeals court: da Silva conviction, sentence stands
Appeals court judges have unanimously upheld their decision to reject former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's appeal of his conviction on corruption charges.
World
The Latest: German court orders Puigdemont held in custody
The Latest on the detention of the former leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia (all times local):
World
South Korean president visits Emirates nuclear plant
South Korean President Moon Jae-in has visited a nuclear power plant his country is building in the United Arab Emirates, the state-run WAM news agency reported Monday.
World
Israel thanks US for 'record-breaking' missile defense aid
Israel's defense minister has thanked the United States for including a "record-breaking" $705 million to aid the country's missile defense in the spending bill passed last week.
World
Argentines fly to Falkland Islands to visit soldiers' graves
The families of Argentine soldiers killed during the 1982 war with Britain have traveled to the Falkland Islands to visit the graves of loved ones.
