More From Video
Variety
Giant Wisconsin cheeseboard sets Guinness World Record
The world's largest cheeseboard winner was created in Madison. It displayed over two tons of cheeses from across the state, topping the previous European record holder by over 1,000 pounds.
Local
Unsolved killing leaves open wounds for mother whose son was murdered
Cynthia Kuntz's son Jonathan O'Shaughnessy was killed in a drive-by shooting in Richfield last summer.
Video
HERO-Minnesota Orchestra preview
HERO-Minnesota Orchestra preview
Video
Excitement builds for Minnesota Orchestra-South Africa trip
Nelson Mandela's daughter calls the Minnesota Orchestra in South Africa an important outreach effort.
Business
How Wisconsin refinery explosion occurred
This animation illustrates what may have cause the explosion and fire at the Husky refinery in Superior, Wis.
