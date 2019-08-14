More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
Bird advocates question green award won by U.S. Bank Stadium
The stadium received a platinum LEED rating for environmental operations, but that recognition doesn't evaluate the building's wildlife conservation issues.
National
Wisconsin Republicans pushing broader birth control access
Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin found themselves in the unusual position Wednesday of breaking with anti-abortion groups and advocating for a bill that broadens birth control access, an area where Democrats typically lead.
National
Foxconn leaders, Wisconsin officials meet; details unclear
Foxconn Technology Group executives met Wednesday with Wisconsin officials but no one is saying much about what they discussed.
National
No Republicans sign letter supporting paralyzed Democrat
No Republicans have signed onto a letter supporting a paralyzed Democratic lawmaker who wants to be able to call into some meetings when he's not able to get there in person.
Local
Excavation of St. Andrew's Church is emotional
An excavator began tearing down the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church in St. Paul on Tuesday to make way for a charter school's expansion.