National
The Latest: Prosecutors probing tabloid's Bezos story
The Latest on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos' allegations against the National Enquirer's publisher (all times local):
National
Judge orders state education department to release records
A judge has ordered Wisconsin's education department to release records it withheld from a conservative legal group that requested them.
National
2 strippers charged with stealing police officer's gun
Two Rhode Island strippers have been charged with stealing a Boston police officer's handgun, prompting the department to place the officer on leave and open an internal investigation.
National
Supporters of immigrant rally outside Hartford ICE office
Supporters of a former Fulbright scholar who took sanctuary at a Connecticut church to avoid deportation rallied Friday to call on federal immigration officials to allow him to stay in the U.S.
National
Trump aide Kellyanne Conway says 'unhinged' woman assaulted her
A Maryland woman faces charges she assaulted White House counselor Kellyanne Conway in front of her teenage daughter during a confrontation last year at a restaurant in a suburb of Washington, D.C.
