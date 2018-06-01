More from Star Tribune
Trump's claim that NATO will boost defense money disputed
In a chaotic 28 hours at NATO, President Donald Trump disparaged longtime allies and sent the 29-member pact into frenzied emergency session. Then, in a head-snapping pivot at the end, on Thursday he declared the alliance a "fine-tuned machine."
Variety
Technology companies lead US stock indexes higher
U.S. stocks are rising in early trading Thursday as technology companies like Apple resume their upward march. Software company CA is soaring after chipmaker Broadcom agreed to buy it for $18.9 billion. Health care and industrial companies are also higher.
Variety
Ex-athletes: Creepy people, lewd atmosphere at Ohio State
It was no secret that a team doctor now being investigated for sexually abusing male athletes decades ago at Ohio State University liked to linger in the showers alongside those athletes. But he wasn't the only one leering at young men inside the campus recreation center where many teams practiced and university employees exercised.
Variety
Man who said he planned church attack gets nearly 3 years
A white supremacist has been sentenced to nearly three years in prison for illegally buying a gun authorities say he planned to use in a hate crime attack similar to the South Carolina church shootings.
National
US says all eligible youngest children, families reunited
The Trump administration says all eligible small children separated from their families as a result of its zero-tolerance immigration policy have been reunited with their parents.
